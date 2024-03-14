DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max Fry with heffy, Saiah

El Cid
Thu, 14 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Max Fry is an artist who's punchy fast-paced songs combine grunge, post-punk, emo, hip hop, and pop. His melodies are simple and catchy and his production is instantly recognizable, bringing to mind artists like King Krule, Ekkstacy, and Nirvana.

This is 21+ event
Presented by El Cid.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max Fry, heffy

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

