Giorgia Fumo - A vita bassa

Teatro Colosseo
Tue, 9 Apr, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
Vita Bassa è lo spettacolo di Giorgia Fumo, che guida lo spettatore alla scoperta della vita dei millenials, i nuovi adulti che si barcamenano con le briciole lasciate dai loro predecessori. Dai viaggi che devono essere a tutti i costi “esperienze” ai prog...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

