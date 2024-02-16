DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour la Saint-Valentin on se retrouve le 16 février pour un spectacle 100% drag emo !
Je t’aime? Moi NON PLUS car je suis ÉMO et quand on est ÉMO on va MAL, on ressent des tas de TRUCS et on GROGNE car on va MAL. Bienvenue à la première édition des z’ÉMOS...
