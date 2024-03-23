Top track

Daphni

Patterns
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since his first release in 2011, Dan Snaith's Daphni alias has become a fixture in the world of underground dance music.

He has released 3 albums (‘Jiaolong’ (2012), ‘Joli Mai’ (2017) and ‘Cherry’ (2022)) and 2019’s ‘Sizzling’ EP. Daphni tracks have popul...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daphni

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

