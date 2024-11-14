DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lack of Afro

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“He is my guy, a musical brother. And I only f*ck with the best!” – Madlib

A colossus of the funk & soul world, Adam Gibbons (aka Lack of Afro) has been releasing music for 17 years and continues to go from strength to strength with the release of Square...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lack of Afro

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

