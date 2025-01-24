Top track

Bishopskin

MOTH Club
Fri, 24 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

W/ special guest Oscar Browne.

Formed as a lockdown project by vocalist Tiger Nicholson and guitarist James Donovan (formerly of HMLTD), this expansive nine-piece line-up, has been quietly gaining notoriety for their eccentric and blustering live performa...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bishopskin, Oscar Browne

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

