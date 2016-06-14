Top track

Alhambra Monkey Weekend 2024

Varios Recintos, El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz
14 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsCadiz
From €24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prepárense para una nueva edición de Alhambra Monkey Weekend, un fin de semana plagado de conciertos y sorpresas en el corazón de El Puerto de Santa María. ¡El Monkey del Puerto!

Todas las edades (menores acompañados) Salvo en Sala Milwaukee (solo mayores...

Organizado por La Mota Ediciones SCA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

10
Gaf, Júlia Colom, Los Sara Fontan and 10 more

Venue

Varios Recintos, El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz

Cádiz, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

