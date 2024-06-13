DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Karen Waldrup live at Eddie's Attic!
Waldrup is a BMI songwriter, a member of NARAS/The Recording Academy (the “Grammy” organization), the CMA’s, and has partnered with Mission of Hope: Haiti.
Waldrup has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, People M...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.