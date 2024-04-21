Top track

The Mighty Mocambos

The Forge
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Mighty Mocambos and their many incarnations have released dozens of 45s and several albums on their own imprint Mocambo Records and other labels such as Kay Dee, Truth & Soul, Tramp, Légère and Favorite Recordings.

They have collaborated with musical...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THE MIGHTY MOCAMBOS

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

