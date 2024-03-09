DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
⚡️ GAL PALS PRESENTS: MADONNA VS GAGA ⚡️
For one night only we’ll be honouring two absolute icons of pop, Madonna and Gaga, for a very special Gal Pals.
Come get into the groove with us as we leave you speechless with music from both artists from acr...
1.30am
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.