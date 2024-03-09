Top track

Madonna - Hung Up

Gal Pals: London

Lafayette
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50

About

⚡️ GAL PALS PRESENTS: MADONNA VS GAGA ⚡️

For one night only we’ll be honouring two absolute icons of pop, Madonna and Gaga, for a very special Gal Pals.

Come get into the groove with us as we leave you speechless with music from both artists from acr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gal Pals.
Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

FAQs

What time do doors close?

1.30am

