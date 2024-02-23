DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul Brothers Syndicate

The Forge
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Soul Brothers Syndicate featuring Darrel Smith (As seen on Northern Soul at the BBC Proms) & Judith Ude.

If you missed the opportunity to attend the BBC’s Northern Soul at the Proms then here is your chance to see it live with the Soul Brothers Syndic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

