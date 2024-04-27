DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dennis Cruz is one of his generation’s foremost house and techno DJs. The Spanish artist and producer has performed in over 40 countries and released on major labels including Moon Harbour Recordings, Solid Grooves, Dirtybird and Suara.
April 27: Dennis Cruz
Brooklyn Warehouse Location
