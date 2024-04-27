Top track

El Sueño

Teksupport: Dennis Cruz

Brooklyn Warehouse Location
Sat, 27 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $54.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dennis Cruz

Dennis Cruz is one of his generation’s foremost house and techno DJs. The Spanish artist and producer has performed in over 40 countries and released on major labels including Moon Harbour Recordings, Solid Grooves, Dirtybird and Suara.

Event information

April 27: Dennis Cruz
Brooklyn Warehouse Location

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dennis Cruz

Venue

Brooklyn Warehouse Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

