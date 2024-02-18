DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for food, fun and frivolity with Donuts & Drag ~ Sunday Brunch at The Rabbit Box!
The lovely Sativa hosts with special guest Queens ; Athena, Evvie The Human & Sara Femme !
Two performance sets at Noon and 2pm
Brunch served from 11am -...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.