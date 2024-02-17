DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOOP

Atlantic Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LOOP BCN apuesta por el talento emergente nacional e internacional, en esta ocasión y coincidiendo con la celebración de CARNAVAL debuta con nosotros el artista inglés FELIX junto a RHOOWAX, productor italiano afincando en Barcelona

This is an 18+ event
Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

