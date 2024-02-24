DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bingo Loco!

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:00 pm
SocialNew York
$42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bingo Loco has taken the world by storm with sold-out bingo rave shows in 200 locations around the globe including Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Toronto, Sydney, Dubai, and many more.

We've flipped the traditional game of bingo on its head and turned it into...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.