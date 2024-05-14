DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Crescent
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Returning to the stage as an acoustic artist throughout May/June 2024, Toby Jepson brings you the stories and music of a ‘lifer’ in the music business, along with a retrospective run through the songs that have made him an enduring character of the UK rock...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Mr H.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

