DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L3MUR tocan por Rage Against The Machine

Sala Clamores
Mon, 18 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La joven banda de hard rock L3MUR se aleja de su repertorio habitual para hacer un tributo a la banda que más a marcado su sonido... RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

La entrada no garantiza asiento. El número de asientos es limitado y se asignarán por orden de ll...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

l3mur

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.