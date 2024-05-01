Top track

Cloakroom + Darko's Aufhebung + Traumenna

Le Molotov
Wed, 1 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
About

Né sur l'autoroute des armes à feu du nord-ouest de l'Indiana, élevé à l'eau de puits, le groupe s'est fait les dents dans la grande ville la plus proche qu'il ait pu trouver, Chicago, Illinois. Cloakroom prouve encore et encore que l'on peut faire ce que...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Lineup

Darko's Aufhebung, Cloakroom

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

