Yungmorpheus + Eldon

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LA-based, by way of Florida rapper YUNGMORPHEUS announces his forthcoming new solo album. Picking up right where he left off with his prolific run of projects in 2022, his new album From Whence It Came will be released April 28th via Lex Records.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by DM Generation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eldon, yungmorpheus

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

