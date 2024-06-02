DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Tribute to Monnette Sudler

Solar Myth
Sun, 2 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ars Nova Workshop is proud to present a tribute to the late guitarist and Philadelphia jazz legend Monnette Sudler at Solar Myth on Sunday, June 2.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open2:30 pm

