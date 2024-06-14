Top track

PIV: Archie Hamilton, Chesster, DjEbali, Elvi, ...

Pacha Barcelona
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€38.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pacha Barcelona presenta su calendario de fiestas Off Week 2024 que se celebrará los días 11 al 16 de Junio, uno de los clubs más importantes y míticos de la ciudad, se prepara para acoger a una impresionante lista de artistas.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por SIGHT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Archie Hamilton, Chesster, Djebali and 6 more

Venue

Pacha Barcelona

Passeig Marítim de la Barceloneta, 38, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

