Top track

Flirting in Space

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brad Stank + RICEWINE + Jaguar Sun

Chop Shop
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$31.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flirting in Space
Got a code?

About

Tickets starting at $25 + fees

All Ages
Presented by Chop Shop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brad Stank, RICEWINE, Jaguar Sun

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.