Matt Bachmann, Joan Kelsey, Will Niedmann

Purgatory
Mon, 12 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Apple Pie
About

Dear Life Records Presents:

An evening of the written word; sung, strummed and spoken.

featuring

Matt Bachmann: NYC ethereal songwriter and soundcrafter. Creator of great records out on Orindal Records, and sometimes collaborator with Mega Bog, Ed Crane...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Bachmann, Joan Kelsey

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

