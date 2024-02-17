DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fervo Fluxo, Edicão de Carnaval + DJ Bia Marques

Lanificio 159
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fervo Fluxo, Edicão de Carnaval

Italiano/Português:

Sabato 17 febbraio il collettivo e party funk internazionale Fervo Fluxo arriva al Lanificio per il loro primo show a Roma.

Fervo Fluxo organizza parties a Londra, Parigi e Milano e invita regolarmente...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LANIFICIO

Venue

Lanificio 159

Via Di Pietralata 159, 00158 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.