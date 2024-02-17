Top track

48k & Bia Marques - 48K Apresenta #4: Eu Ainda Te Amo

FERVO FLUXO • Edicão de Carnaval

Lanificio 159
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€10.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FERVO FLUXO • Edicão de Carnaval

Italiano

Sabato 17 febbraio il collettivo e party funk internazionale Fervo Fluxo arriva al Lanificio per il loro primo show a Roma.

Fervo Fluxo organizza parties a Londra, Parigi e Milano e invita regolarmente artisti o...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LANIFICIO.

Venue

Lanificio 159

Via Di Pietralata 159, 00158 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

