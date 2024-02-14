DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MANDY

Blondies Brewery
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NICOLAS CAGE EMBARKS ON A PSYCHOTRONIC RAMPAGE FOR THE AGES

When it came out, MANDY established itself as an instant cult classic with director Panos Cosmatos' trippy visuals, Jóhann Jóhannsson's hypnotic (and tragically final) score, and Nicolas Cage's c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

