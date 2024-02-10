Top track

Madi Diaz - Don't Do Me Good

Madi Diaz Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sat, 10 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
About Madi Diaz

Madi Diaz has been making records and writing songs professionally since the mid 2000s, but it wasn't until she released 2021's History Of A Feeling that she felt the glare of wider notoriety. It wasn't her debut album, but it certainly felt like it.

Event information

Madi Diaz will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Saturday, February 10th at 4pm, performing and signing store-purchased copies of her new album Weird Faith.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
Lineup

Madi Diaz

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

