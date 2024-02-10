DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Madi Diaz has been making records and writing songs professionally since the mid 2000s, but it wasn't until she released 2021's History Of A Feeling that she felt the glare of wider notoriety. It wasn't her debut album, but it certainly felt like it. She m
Madi Diaz will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Saturday, February 10th at 4pm, performing and signing store-purchased copies of her new album Weird Faith.
