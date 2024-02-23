Top track

Syria - Original

Aionia | Unders, all night long

ArtSpace
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66

About

AIONIA proudly presents Unders for an exclusive Open to Close set on 2.23, at NYC's Public Artspace. Our own Kanykei will also be performing an all night long set in the small room.

UNDERS: is the mastermind behind the 2016 hit track "Syria," which has se...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by AIONIA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

ArtSpace

215 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

