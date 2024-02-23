DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AIONIA proudly presents Unders for an exclusive Open to Close set on 2.23, at NYC's Public Artspace. Our own Kanykei will also be performing an all night long set in the small room.
UNDERS: is the mastermind behind the 2016 hit track "Syria," which has se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.