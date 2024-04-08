Top track

Subzero

New Cross Inn
Mon, 8 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Subzero

NYHC legends, est. 1989. First UK show in a long long time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--dmP-vy1iA

+ support from

King Street

Fucking you up. London hardcore allstars.

https://linktr.ee/kingstreet528

Hounds Of The South

Essex Hardcore...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life + Stronger Bookings.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Subzero

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

