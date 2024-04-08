DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Subzero
NYHC legends, est. 1989. First UK show in a long long time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--dmP-vy1iA
+ support from
King Street
Fucking you up. London hardcore allstars.
https://linktr.ee/kingstreet528
Hounds Of The South
Essex Hardcore...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.