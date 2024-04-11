DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Niccolò Selmi, in arte SELMI, nasce a Lucca nel 2001. Cresce con la musica che lo circonda e lo aiuta a trovare un contatto con il mondo, consentendogli di comunicare.
Dopo aver partecipato alle audizioni di X Factor, in un percorso segnato esclusivamente...
🇮🇹 Questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI. More info: info@bikoclub.net | Cos'è ARCI? www.arci.it
📝 La nuova tessera ARCI è valida dall'1 ottobre 2023 al 30 settembre 2024
⌨ Pre-tesseramento tramite l'app Tessera ARCI
🇬🇧 Thanks for your purchase. Please note that to enter the event is needed the ARCI membership card. More info at info@bikoclub.net | What is ARCI? www.arci.it
📝 The new ARCI membership card is valid from October, 1st 2023 until September, 30th 2024
⌨ We ask you to carry out the pre-registration downloading the app Tessera ARCI
