CARNIVAL PARTY w/ SOLOHIT

mosso
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
Free
CARNIVAL PARTY w/ SOLOHIT

Una festa in maschera o non in maschera, come preferite, tanto è solo un’altra occasione per un party che ci farà ballare ma ancor di più cantare.

Le hit di tutti i tempi, quelle che hanno accompagnato i millennials verso l’età...

Presentato da mosso.

mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open10:30 pm

