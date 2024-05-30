DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎶 VIBRANT SOUNDS AT THE COLOUR FACTORY: A NIGHT OF LIVE MUSIC 🎶
Join us for an electrifying evening of live music at the heart of East London, hosted by the iconic Colour Factory. Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of melodies, where vibrant beats and s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.