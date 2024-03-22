Top track

Switchblades

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Warface

The Meadows
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Switchblades
Got a code?

About

Leading listeners through a journey of complete sonic savagery, Raw Hardstyle phenomenon Warface holds, without a doubt, one of the most impressive success stories. From lurking the underground to the claiming mainstages, this End of Line Recordings repres...

This is an 19+ event
Hard Dance NYC, The Kingsland Presents, & Ratchet Ravers Entertainment
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Warface

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.