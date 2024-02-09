DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Perreo Garden: The Bichota Valentines Party - Latin & Reggaeton Event

181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Playing your favorite love songs + perreo perreo perreo hits!

Arrive Early for Dinner & Stay Late for Drinks. Contact us for Dinner Reservations & VIP Bottle Service.

VIP...

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open11:30 pm

