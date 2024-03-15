DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Village Cuts are back!
6 years of celebrating sound system cultures from all corners of the globe.
We are throwing an intimate birthday rave in East London.
Small club - Banging Sound - Special guests TBA
18+
Bring ID, dancing shoes and good vibes onl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.