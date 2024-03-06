Top track

Cosse - Evening

COSSE + Chad + Paper Hats

The George Tavern
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oscillating between lush post-rock and noise, Cosse deal in intertwining harmonies and flowing magma-like rivers of feedback that swallow the listener in their dense cloud. Packed with the echoes of raw vocals—which, when not chanting, are whispering—their...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Do Yourself A Favour
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

paper hats, Chad, COSSE

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends12:00 am

