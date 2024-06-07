DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dry Wedding, Jorge Arana Trio, Puddlenoir

miniBar
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dry Wedding is a Southern Gothic influenced post-punk band that incorporates twangy cowpunk elements, avant-garde arrangements, and a passion for heavy music. Their two full-length albums and energetic live shows have garnered comparisons to The Birthday P...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.