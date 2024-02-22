Top track

Stepbrother - Hillstart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stepbrother + Silver Gore + Special Guests

The George Tavern
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stepbrother - Hillstart
Got a code?

About

Join Stepbrother for a special birthday surprise as they turn 7 years old. Celebrating with Silver Gore and more good friends TBA. Now, you can either have the washer and dryer where the lovely Smithers is standing, or you can trade it all in for what’s in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silver Gore, Stepbrother

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.