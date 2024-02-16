DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alex Laurenzi's Water Lillies Suite

DROM
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
$23.49
Saxophonist and composer Alex Laurenzi presents his eight-part original suite based on Claude Monet's eight paintings "The Water Lilies" in the Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris. The suite attempts to translate the museum experience of viewing the paintings in...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

