Lilly Miller + Claire Conway + Brenna Bruce

The Rabbit Box
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
About

Join The Rabbit Box for an evening of stellar singer-songwriters featuring three talented women, Lilly Miller, Claire Conway and Brenna Bruce!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
Lineup

Lilly Miller

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

