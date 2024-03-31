DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ABODE Maidstone - Easter Sunday Street Party

The Source Bar
Sun, 31 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ABODE returns to Kent on Bank Holiday weekend for a street party followed by an after party at The Source Bar!

Day time: Zoo Bar (14.00 - 00.00)

Night time: The Source Bar (22.00 - 04.00)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ABODE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Source Bar

4-6 Rose Yard, Maidstone ME14 1HN
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

