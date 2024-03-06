DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kim Roman, Gumflowr, Bookend at the Victoria Dalston

The Victoria
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with The Victoria Dalston to welcome an amazing lineup with live electronic music showcase on Wednesday, 6th March.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kim Roman, Bookend

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.