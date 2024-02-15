DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bucket O'Blood DJ Grant

Sleeping Village
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJChicago
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

Our friends from down the street, Bucket O' Blood, will be spinning vinyl to close out Night 1 of Laura Jane Grace!

Grant's day job as owner of Bucket O'Blood Books & Records means that he's surrounded by records all day long...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

