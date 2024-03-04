Top track

Be Your Boy

Medium Build

The New Lewis
Mon, 4 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsPerth
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This free ticket does not guarantee entry - please arrive in good time.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DF Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Medium Build

Venue

The New Lewis

8-10 Mol A Tuath, Stornoway, HS1 2XP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

