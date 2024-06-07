Top track

Grum Live

SPYBAR
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a year spent locked away in the studio, Grum returns with new music from January 2024. Opening the start of a new chapter in his ever evolving sound, “Come With Me” and “Floating Point” takes a back to basics approach to electronic music. Created 100...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grum

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

