Kokoshca + guests Espuma and Pigeon Dog

Two Palms
Fri, 24 May, 11:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SHORT WAVES PRESENTS: KOKOSHCA + guests Espuma

Kokoshca are, without doubt, one of the most surprising Spanish rock bands around today. An eclectic mix of styles, combined with their instantly recognisable huge personality, shine throughout their latest s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Espuma, Kokoshca

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:30 pm

