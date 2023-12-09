Top track

Moonshine Wagon - My Mind Is Mine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moonshine Wagon

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moonshine Wagon - My Mind Is Mine
Got a code?

About

Moonshine Wagon es una banda de heavy-bluegrass del País Vasco. Se formó en otoño de 2013 en Vitoria cuando se juntaban para tocar en la calle por diversión y, sin intención de ello, por aclamación del público, no han parado de crecer. Llevan desde entonce Read more

Organizado por Altxerri Jazz Bar.

Lineup

Moonshine Wagon

Venue

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.