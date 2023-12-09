DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Moonshine Wagon es una banda de heavy-bluegrass del País Vasco. Se formó en otoño de 2013 en Vitoria cuando se juntaban para tocar en la calle por diversión y, sin intención de ello, por aclamación del público, no han parado de crecer. Llevan desde entonce
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.