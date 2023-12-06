Top track

Laura Misch

The Glasshouse - International Centre for Music
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Laura Misch’s long-awaited debut album ‘Sample The Sky’ will be released on Friday 13 October through One Little Independent Records.

Misch is a London-based multidisciplinary artist and producer who has created a debut that’s an ode to care, connection a...

Under 14s accompanied by an adult
Presented by Sage Gateshead.
Lineup

Laura Misch

Venue

The Glasshouse - International Centre for Music

St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, NE8 2JR, Gateshead
Doors open7:30 pm
1640 capacity

