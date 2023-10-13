Top track

Ragz Originale - jennifer

Ragz Originale

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.15

About

Ragz Originale is a UK-born singer, songwriter and producer renowned for crafting

timeless classics that have reflected and affected the contemporary British music

experience in recent years.

A nominee of the prestigious Ivor Novello award for songwriti Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Ragz Originale

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

