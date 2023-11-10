Top track

Venom

Little Simz

Alexandra Palace
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
From £46.57

Event information

Extra date added on 11th November due to demand. Tickets here https://link.dice.fm/hfe51defbad8

This event takes place at the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.

Price includes a £1.95 venue restoration levy.

Price includes a £1.95 venue restoration levy.

Presented by SJM Concerts, Live Nation and AEG.

Lineup

OTG, Hak Baker, Little Simz

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

